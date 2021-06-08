'Kundali Bhagya’s' Shraddha Remembers Her ‘forever Love’ Rishi Kapoor; Enjoys His Classics

Shraddha Arya took to her Instagram stories and gave a sneak peek into how she passed time on Monday night post shooting for her ongoing drama Kundali Bhagya in Goa. Shraddha listened to late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s song Chehra Hai Ya Chand Khila Hai from the film Saagar, which released in 1985, sung by Kishore Kumar also starring Dimple Kapadia. Sharing snippets from the song, Arya quipped, “Me to the post-Corona time,” and added, “Exactly what it did to the world.” Later on, she went on to call Rishi Kapoor her “Forever love and crush” as she paid a tribute to him and remembered his work.

Shraddha jams on Rishi Kapoor’s old classic

On the occasion of Ekta Kapoor’s birthday, Shraddha shared a series of pics and penned a lengthy heartfelt note for the producer. She wrote, "Happy Birthday, Boss! You’re the best and we don’t need to tell you that! Have a great one! Love and affection." Replying to her post, Kapoor wrote, "Thank you, shraddha!". Her co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar shared another pic and penned, "Happiest Birthday EK.. lots and lots of love & health." Ekta Kapoor received wished from many in the industry. Arya penned a note for her Kundali Bhagya co-star Manit Joura as well on the occasion of the latter's birthday on June 5.

Last week, the actor took the internet by storm after she posted pictures while enjoying a shower in the resort. She wore a pink floral-print monokini and showed how she prepped up for some pool-time. Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actor Kanika Mann wrote “Hot”, whereas Swati Kapoor, Sara Khan and many others also dropped heart emojis.

Meanwhile, the shooting of the Kundali Bhagya episodes is happening in Goa due to the lockdown restrictions in Maharashtra. The stars often share pics and videos and show how they've been spending time out there.

The show focuses on Akshay's murder case and now has turned towards revealing the truth about Sherlyn's pregnancy. Preeta found a letter in Sherlyn's room which hinted at a twist. More so, Prithvi has landed in major trouble after a mysterious woman is haunting him about his past.

(IMAGE: SHRADDHA ARYA'S INSTAGRAM/ Shemaroo Filmi Gaane YOUTUBE)

