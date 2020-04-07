Kundali Bhagya's Sameer Luthra Posts A Cute Throwback Picture With Virat Kohli; See Pic

Zee TV's popular show Kundali Bhagya has been one of the most popular daily soaps. Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, the show's fresh episodes do not air, the actors have turned to social media for reaching out to their fans. In the show, Abhishek Kapur who is essaying the role of Sameer Luthra is making headlines. The television actor happens to share a fantastic bond with cricketer Virat Kohli and this picture is the proof of the same.

On April 07, Kundali Bhagya actor Abhishek Kapur took to his social media account to share a throwback picture of himself along with Virat Kohli. Reportedly, Abhishek Kapur was a cricket player before he joined the television industry. The actor used to play cricket with Virat Kohli for about 14 years ago. In the recent picture posted by Abhishek Kapur, Virat and Abhishek seem to be in the middle of a conversation. Abhishek Kapur captioned the picture as "Hahhaha a major major throwback @virat.kohli remember this ? 🤪🙄🤫 #Throwback". The Kundali Bhagya actor also tagged Virat Kohli in the picture.

Check out the picture posted by Abhishek Kapur

Popular actor Karan Wahi commented on the picture saying that "Hahahha I am sure a lot of things even u want to forget 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣". This is not the first time that Abhishek Kapur has posted a picture with Virat Kohli. A few years ago, Abhishek Kapur had posted a collage of his pictures with cricketer Virat Kohli on his Twitter handle. Abhishek Kapur posted the picture with an adorable caption for his friend Virat Kohli.

From our younger days to now not only have u matured as a cricketer but as a human being as well we have not spent much time together in the last few years but yes seeing u on field n ure interviews makes me realise d gud change in u wish u al d best cheeku much ❤️ @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/pijLf5kpsi — Abhishek Kapur (@AbhishekKapur10) December 12, 2017

