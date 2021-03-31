Kushal Tandon Dedicates A Song To Ankita Lokhande; See Her Sweet Response Here

TV actor Kushal Tandon recently dedicated a song to Ankita Lokhande on his Instagram story. The song was 'Kaun Tujhe' from Sushant Singh Rajput's movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Ankita responded to the story with a simple caption. Take a look -

Kushal Tandon dedicates a song to Ankita Lokhande

Kushal Tandon shared a snippet of the live performance of the song Kaun Tujhe and tagged Ankita. He wrote that the song was for her "from our angel friend" and added a heart emoji. Ankita Lokhande was quick to respond to Kushal Tandon's Instagram story. She reposted the story and wrote "Awwww".

About Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput were in a relationship from 2012 to 2016. The duo was seen together on screen in Ekta Kapoor's hit TV show Pavitra Rishta as Manav and Archana respectively, gaining much love from fans.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actress opened up about her breakup with Sushant. She said that the duo parted ways because Sushant wanted to focus on his career. The actress also revealed that she rejected movies like Bajirao Mastani and Happy New Year because she wanted to get married to Sushant.

Ankita Lokhande celebrates Holi with boyfriend Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande's Instagram recently featured videos of the actress celebrating Holi with her boyfriend Vicky Jain and family. In the videos, the actress is seen applying colour to her boyfriend's face while he applies colour to her face. The actress is also seen touching her boyfriend's feet. The duo in the second video is seen dancing and celebrating Holi together.

A quick look at Ankita Lokhande's career

Ankita made her debut with Ekta Kapoor's hit TV serial Pavitra Rishta. Her performance as Archana in the show and chemistry with Sushant made her the recipient of various television awards and made her a household name. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Krish and Kangana Ranaut's joint directorial venture Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, an epic drama based on the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai. Lokhande played the role of Jhalkaribai, a warrior and the queen's advisor. The actress was next seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

