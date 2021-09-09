Kushal Tandon Gets Relief Of Over 30 Lakhs From ITAT; Claims It To Be 'gift' From Father

The Mumbai bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) had confiscated Rs 30 Lakhs from actor Kushal Tandon’s account, which he claimed to be a ‘gift’ from his father. Now, in a recent development, the ITAT said that the money received by the actor from his father Is not bogus and cannot be treated as unexplained income. The actor even approached the Tribunal claiming that the Assessing Officer has wrongly held the gift of Rs. 30 Lakhs which he received as a gift under section 68 of the Income Tax Act.

According to media reports, Kushal was asked to provide documentary evidence to support the gift transaction. His father’s Income Tax return for the year in which the gift was made showed an income of Rs 4.12 lakh only. So, on that basis, the IT department withheld the gift and considered it as an ‘unexplained cash credit’ and sought to tax it accordingly in the actor’s hands.

The Beyhadh actor had submitted to the ITAT that the then limited earnings of the actor were not enough to help him meet his expenses. Thus, his father had come to his aid and supported him with the money out of his past savings. His father, Virendra Tandon, was a regular Income Tax payer and had disclosed the gift transaction in his financial statements. A gift deed had also been duly submitted to the tax authorities.

However, the ITAT pointed out that the IT department had failed to take into cognisance that the father had gifted the sum out of his past accumulated savings to his son as a ‘gift’. In their order, the ITAT stated that they concur with the view taken by the IT officer that the income shown in the tax return of Virendra Tandon was not substantial. However, a material fact that had been lost sight by the lower tax authorities is that the actor’s father, Virendra Tandon had never stated that he had gifted the amount to his son. In the financial year, but had in unequivocal terms stated that the same was given by him out of his past accumulated savings. The IT department failed to verify whether the accumulated savings were generated over the years from his income on which income tax had been paid or was from any secret funds.

