Kushal Tandon Shares A Quote On Being Hung Up On A "toxic Ex"; Adds "dating Is Impossible"

Actor Kushal Tandon, best known for his roles in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Beyhadh, recently posted a quote on social media about a toxic ex, though it hasn’t been known whether he was directing it towards his own ex-partner or was he just sharing the quote casually. Take a look at Kushal Tandon’s Instagram and see what he had to say about dating and a “toxic ex”.



Image Source- Kushal Tandon's Instagram

Kushal Tandon recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this post on his Instagram stories in which the quote stated how dating nowadays was impossible as nobody was single. It also added how everyone was in like “6 imaginationships, 2 situationships” and even hung up on their “toxic ex" who is not worth it.

Image Source- Kushal Tandon's Instagram

Kushal Tandon also added yet another quote on his Instagram stories in which it explained the universal law of cause and effect. In the quote, it was added that one needed to release their mind from the idea that they have to inflict some self-punishment as a result of making a mistake like saying abusive things to oneself, etc. It also stated that it would only strengthen the cycle of self-abuse that actually makes it harder to break the bad habits. It continued that one needed to realise that the consequences of their actions were punishment enough. It then mentioned that if one made a mistake, they must accept the consequences and move on and not cause themselves more pain by dwelling over something that they cannot change, ie the past.

Kushal Tandon's birthday post

Kushal Tandon recently celebrated his birthday and took to his Instagram to send love to all his fans for showering love on him. He stated in the caption that he was sitting far away and hearing the “shor in the city” with people celebrating his birthday and wishing him. He then mentioned that he could not thank his family enough to give him the best experience on his birthday, including his dearest friends, for sending him so much love and even his extended adorable family (fans) for showering love in the "most freaking awesome way". He then stated that he loved them all and wished himself a happy birthday.

Image Source- Kushal Tandon's Instagram

