Kushal Tanon Reveals His Childhood Crush Ahead Of Barsatein Premiere With Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon are gearing up for the premiere of their upcoming show Barsatein - Mausam Pyar Ka. They recently graced the stage of India's Best Dancer. During their appearance in the dance reality show, the duo made interesting revelations.

3 things you need to know

Barsatein will air on July 10.

Earlier, the show was supposed to premiere in May but faced several delays.

The show will mark Kushal Tandon's comeback to TV screens after six years.

Kushal Tandon reveals his childhood crush

During a lighthearted banter on the show, Kushal Tandon revealed that he had a huge crush on one of the judges, Sonali Bendre, in his childhood. He even took to his social media handle to share a photo with the actress and wrote, "Mere Bachpan ka one and only crush." This revelation surprised everyone, including Sonali.

(File photo of Kushal Tandon and Sonali Bendre | Image: Kushal Tandon/Instagram)

Shivangi Joshi recalls giving audition for dance reality show

Shivangi Joshi shared her passion for dance on the show and recalled her experience as an aspiring dancer. She revealed that she used to attend dance workshops conducted by the Terence Lewis Academy. The actress also recounted her audition for a popular dance reality show, which was judged by Geeta Kapur and Terence. She said that she faced mixed emotions as she was not selected by the discerning judges.

(File photo of Shivangi Joshi| Image: Shivangi Joshi/Instagram)

More about Barsatein

Barsatein - Mausam Pyar Ka was initially expected to release in May but was delayed. However, the show is now airing from July 10. The show marks Kushal Tandon's return to the small screen after six years, following his appearances in shows like Beyhadh opposite Jennifer Winget and Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. He has also been part of web series such as Bebakee, Hum - I am because of Us and Unlock: The Haunted App.

Shivangi Joshi, on the other hand, was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's recently launched show Bekaboo, where she portrayed the character of Rajpari. She has previously appeared in popular shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Balika Vadhu 2.