Kylie Jenner Spends 'me-time' By The Pool In A Bikini At A 'dreamy' Location

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner recently set social media ablaze as she flaunted her enviably toned body in a streak of sun-kissed pictures from a 'dreamy' location. Earlier today, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star gave fans a sneak-peek into her me-time by the pool, in front of a picturesque view of the ocean and the orange sky. Along with posing for the camera in a nude bikini, Kylie sought some warmth from the 'sunny sun'.

Also Read | Kylie Jenner's Shower Photos Trigger Meme Fest On Twitter; Check Out Her Tweets

Kylie Jenner's photos in nude bikini are all things 'dreamy'

Earlier this morning, i.e. January 20, 2021, Kylie Jenner took over social media, yet again, with her bikini pictures. The 23-year-old shared a couple of sun-kissed photographs of herself, wherein she looked liked a million-bucks in a nude bikini, paired wth silver accessories. The owner of Kylie Cosmetics complemented her look with nude makeup and her hair let loose. Sharing the streak of pictures on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "sol solecito calientame un poquito (sunny sun warm me a little)".

Check out Kylie Jenner's images below:

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Aces Kylie Jenner's Accent As She Plays A Game With Kareena Kapoor Khan

After a couple of hours, Kylie also shared a picture of the stunning view with the blue ocean and the orange sky in the background from her staycation with sister Kendall Jenner and friends. In the picture, the beloved mother of Stormi is seen posing on a lounging chair next to an infinity pool. Along with sharing a picture and a video of herself flaunting the scenic sunset by the ocean, Kylie gushed 'dreamy' in the caption of her post.

Take a look at Kylie Jenner's Instagram post here:

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Kylie Jenner Recreates Childhood Pose With Sister Kendall Jenner

In no time from posting, her Instagram posts were quick to catch netizens' attention on social media and ardent fans of the Americal socialite couldn't stop gushing over them. In less than a couple of hours, her posts received over a whopping 5 million likes and more than 30k comments. Check out some reactions by fans below:

Meanwhile, one of Kylie Jenner's recent posts on Instagram had sparked a meme fest on social media. The low water pressure in the shower of her luxury mansion's washroom became fodder for memes as a fan highlighted, "Kylie Jenner lives in a $35m mansion and this is the water pressure". Have a look:

Kylie Jenner lives in a $35m mansion and this is the water pressure... pic.twitter.com/R3yQHtPSWW — alex (@worshipaIex) January 18, 2021

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson, Kylie & Chrissy Teigen: Here's How Celebs Spent The First Week Of 2021

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.