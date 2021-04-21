'Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti' Cast And Crew Celebrate As The Show Completes 100 Episodes

The Zee TV show Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti has completed 100 episodes recently. On completing 100 episodes, the cast and crew of the show celebrated the milestone by having a mini celebration. The videos and photos of the celebration have been going viral on social media where the cast can be seen cutting a cake, addressing the audience and more. Have a look at their celebration below.

Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti 100 episodes celebration

One of the leads of the show, Neha Marda recently took to Instagram and shared stills of the celebration. One can see Neha posing with Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, Sapna Thakur, Mannat Murgai, Pratyaksh Panwar and more. In the caption, she wrote, “On the Completion of #100episodes of our show #kyunrishtonmeinkattibatti”.

Pratyaksh Panwar shared a video of the cake cutting ceremony in which the cast and crew sang songs and wished to hit 1000 episodes in the future. The caption of the post read, “#100episodes #kyunrishtonmeinkattibatti #zeetv kyon rishton mai katti batti Mon- fri Raat 10 bje se Sirf #zeetv pe @zeetv @zee5 #kyunrishtonmeinkattibatti”. Take a look below.

Arvind Babbal Productions took to their Instagram and shared a montage of clips of the celebration. The montage also revealed a dance party that was enjoyed by the cast and crew in Surat. The caption read, “Celebrating 100 Episodes Here’s a sneak peek of Team ABPPL celebrating 100 episodes of Katti Batti in Surat. A big thank you to the viewers for showing such love @sapnathakurr @_siddhaanth_ @nehamarda @pratyakshpanwar27 @mannatmurgai_official”.

More about Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti

Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti premiered on December 14, 2020, and produced by Arvind Babbal. The story of the show revolves around the life of a couple and their kids. The couple decides to part ways after 10 years of their marriage. The IMDb rating of the show is 6.1 out of 10.

The show was initially being filmed in Mumbai but the shooting location was changed to Surat due to the coronavirus pandemic. The shooting of the show is taking place by following the guidelines of the ongoing pandemic.

(Promo Image source: Neha Marda Instagram)