'Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti': Neha And Sapna Rehearse For 6 Hours For A Dance Face-off

Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti actors Neha Marda and Sapna Thakur rehearsed for more than 6 hours to perform a dance face-off in the show. The upcoming episode is all set to showcase the duo competing against each other in a dance face-off as they both perform to impress Kuldeep and his Biji. Shubhra (Neha) and Samaira (Sapna) will be seen giving a tough competition to each other as they dance to the tunes of Nagada Sang Dhol. Both the stars put in their best effort to present their glamorous side and perform their best even if it was for one sequence.

Neha and Sapna to have a face-off

Sharing her experience, Neha Marda said, “We have performed to the song Nagada Sang Dhol. This track is so energetic plus wearing chaniya choli just added more life to our performance. It was like almost recreating the Ram Leela vibe. The atmosphere was also very different that day, as there were more people on the set than usual. Everyone was happy, dancing and shooting with a lot of energy.”

Marda continued, “That day, our director Arvind Babbal sir and our choreographer, Habiba Ji was also on the set with us, and I was super excited to be shooting this dance sequence in their presence. We were rehearsing for this for 6 hours starting very early in the day. Honestly, it was a very tough song but because I love dancing, I was just not ready to give up even after being so tired. No complaints at all because we totally enjoyed it.”

Meanwhile, Sapna Thakur also shared her experience and said, “We shot for a very interesting dance sequence by putting in a lot of energy and effort in this performance while wearing nice outfits and rehearsing for 6 hours just to get our act right. Habiba Ji, our choreographer had set an amazing act, and it was so much fun to be dancing to her steps. The vibe of the set had changed with so many people supporting and working with us, I hope the audience loves it.”

The show, Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, depicts the innocent world of two kids, Rishi and Roli, who have teamed up to rekindle the love between their parents and complete their happy family. However, Samaira comes as a hurdle in their way. The show airs from Monday to Saturday at 10 pm on Zee TV.