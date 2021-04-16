'Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti's' Neha Marda Reacts To Shifting Shooting Location To Surat

The makers of Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti have decided to shift their shooting locations from Mumbai to Surat. The cast and crew have gone through COVID-19 tests before travelling to Surat. Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti's Neha Marda also shared a video on her social media handle in which she can be seen undergoing a COVID-19 test before departing for the new location.

Neha Marda suggested that their show will shift its base to Surat temporarily and appealed to everyone to stay safe by following the necessary guidelines. She said, "Since shoots are being stalled in Maharashtra, we will be shooting in Surat by taking every necessary precaution. All the crew members, staff, and actors have taken COVID tests before travelling. As we all know that cases are rising at an alarming rate every day, we have to ensure that we act responsibly and avoid contributing towards the spread of the virus. I appeal to everyone to wear masks, sanitize hands, maintain social distancing and stay safe!”

Taking to Instagram, Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti's Neha Marda shared a video taking the COVID-19 test and penned a long note in her caption. She wrote, “So This is now our daily ritual before the shoot . But Nowatimes, Shoots are shut in Maharashtra , We will shoot in Surat by taking precautions very seriouslly . Yes , Our #krmkb Team is coming to Surat for Shoot with safety precautions . Covid test is done before we travelled to Surat . Our all team cast and crew members has done this test before shifting to Surat. As we all know #coronavirus cases are going up at an alarming rate everyday , We make sure that we will take every precaution seriously. We Appeal to everyone to wear masks , sanitise hands and maintain social distance . Stay Safe Stay Healthy !! @arvindbabbal @neelakshinaithani @zeetv @_siddhaanth_ @sapnathakurr @mannatmurgai_official @pratyakshpanwar27 #staysafe #stayhealthy #staystrong #zeetv #covid_19 #covidtest #nehamarda.” Take a look below.

Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti's cast includes Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi and Neha Marda in the lead roles. The story revolves around a couple who decide to go their separate ways after their marriage fails. IMDb rates the show 6.1 out of 10.

