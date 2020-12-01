Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti's Neha Marda Says Her Role Elicited Her Maternal Instinct

Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti lead Neha Marda recently spoke about her character in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. The actor added in her interview that her character has 'brought out a motherly side' in her. Read ahead to know more about the show and updates regarding the actor.

Neha Marda speaking about her character in the show Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti - Shubhra mentioned how she held 'her children very dear and close to her heart'. She then added that it had not been a long time since she had played this character and yet it had become very close to her.

Neha then talked about her character's 'naughty' kids and how they had brought out the mother in her. She added - 'I believe children have their unique way of understanding one’s emotions'. Neha then explained that she also believed that the 'rawness and beauty can be breath-taking' in children. Diving further into the topic, she added that the innocence of children had its own charm and that working with them was very 'surreal'.

Talking about the child actor's on the set, Neha mentioned that she had truly become attached to them and 'playing a mother to Rishu and Roli evoked the motherly emotion' in her.

About the show

Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti is a light-hearted show about the world of two kids and showcases their emotions. The family in the show lives in Pune. Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti has been regarded as one of the best Neha Marda's Tv shows. Actor Siddhant Suryavanshi is seen as Kuldeep while Neha Marda is seen playing Shubhra’s role.

