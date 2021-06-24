Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye: Kunal Jaisingh On His Exit, Says "All Is Part Of The Game"

Actor Kunal Jaisingh will soon be leaving the popular show Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. The actor who was known to play one of the lead characters on the show. The role will soon end his journey, and he spoke about it in an exclusive interview with IWM Buzz. Kunal Jaisingh provided details of his exit from the show along with his thoughts about the same. Previously the actor starred in a number of praiseworthy projects which garnered him tremendous appreciation from the fans.

Kunal Jaisingh on his exit from Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye

Speaking to the above-mentioned news portal, Kunal Jaisingh mentioned that Veer will be dying in the upcoming episodes of Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. The character of Veer Pratap on the Sony show was known to be quite aggressive. Fans however loved the character and seemed to enjoy the performance of Kunal Jaisingh as Veer. The actor further spoke about the death of Veer and said that he always knew that the character was a lead cameo from the beginning. The character's journey then got extended and he got to be part of the show for another month or so. Kunal Jaisingh expressed appreciation towards his fans for the amazing support his character received.

He said that Veer was a brilliant charger and it was the character that he as an actor always wanted to play. He called Veer a 'vulnerable psycho' and felt that the role was therefore quite powerful. He remarked that the entry of Veer turned the story arc of the series by a 180 degrees. Kunal Jaisingh then added he feels extremely proud that he got to play such a powerful character, and that it is always best to bow when you are at the peak.

The actor elaborated on Veer as a character and told the news portal that he himself was surprised when he got to know about the prowess he had. The actor revealed that he was quite impressed with his performance of Veer. He added that in the past he has received compliments from fans for his various characters, however when people told him that he lived the character of Veer that made him quite happy. He then added that it was an achievement for him as an actor to play the character of Veer. Speaking about the fans and his exit, Kunal Jaisingh said that such things happen and it is all part of the game.

Image: Kunal Jaisingh Instagram

