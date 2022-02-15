'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' Is Back: Ekta Kapoor Releases Promo & Fans Go Berserk

Smriti Irani starrer 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' is one of the most iconic daily soap operas of the Indian television industry. Although the show ended back in 2008, it still has a cult following among Indian masses. Tuesday, February 15 has brought a piece of good news for all the die-hard fans of the series.

Ekta Kapoor, the producer of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has officially announced that the family drama will be aired once again on the Indian telivison starting from Wednesday, February 16.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's re-run

Taking to Instagram, Ekta shared the classic promo of the iconic show announcing that the viewers will be able to enjoy the show every evening at 5 p.m. Moroever, while sharing the promo, Ekta also opened about the bliss of nostalgia she exprienced while re-watching glimpses of the show after a long time. She further thanked every memory and every person associated with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, who put their hard work for making it a succesful series.

She stated, "Watching a glimpse of this promo has refreshed all my old memories. I recall every memory, every moment that made this show a most loved one! Join this journey again with the same love. From Wednesday, everyday at 5 PM only on StarPlus."

In the promo clip, fans can see the main character Tulsi (played by Smriti Irani) greeting viewers with a 'Namaste' as she welcomes them inside the lavish Virani mansion. Take a look at the video below:

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it created a massive buzz online. Fans of the show flooded Ekta Kapoor's post with a thunderous response.

While one said, "Finally happy to see my favorite show", another wrote, "All time favorite." Various emojis and heart emoticons were also used in abundance by users to express their approval. Check it out here:

Speaking of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the plot of the show revolves around the life of an ideal bahu, namely Tulsi, who is married to the grandson of a rich business tycoon Govardhan Virani. Apart from Smriti Irani, Ronit Roy and Hiten Tejwani also played pivotal characters in the show.

(Image: Instagram/@ektarkapoor)