Kannada actor Chethana Raj passed away on 16 May 2022, after she underwent cosmetic surgery at the Dr Shetty Cosmetic Hospital in Bengaluru. The actor reportedly went for fat reduction surgery, during which, water accumulated in her lungs and she was unable to breathe. This is when she was taken to Kade Hospital in Manjunath Nagar, as she had to be put in ICU.

Following her death, the late actor's mother, Munilakshmi, spoke to Republic and alleged that her daughter had passed away while she was undergoing surgery at the Bengaluru-based private clinic. She blamed the hospital for the death of her 21-year-old daughter.

'Shetty clinic is the reason for my daughter's death': Chethana Raj's mother

Speaking to Republic, the inconsolable mother of the late actor said "Shetty clinic is the reason for my daughter's death." Munilakshmi informed that Chethana's surgery began at 9 AM. She broke down as she recalled how she did not receive an update from hospital officials and kept enquiring about Chethana's health while she was in the operating theatre. She added that professionals told her about her daughter's condition and asked her to take her to the ICU in Kade Hospital as they did not have one.

"That Shetty clinic is the reason for my daughter's death. They told us that we don't have ICU here, please take her to Kade hospital for ICU post 4 pm. They had taken her inside at 9 am, they didn't tell us anything. Whenever we asked them about the surgery, they told us that it will be 5 mins or 30 mins and kept dragging it on. Finally, they told us that this has happened," Munilakshmi told Republic. "Chethana told us that she is going for a fat-burning operation She told me that my friends are coming, and I will go with them. You don't come. But I still went there at 11 am. During the time of the surgery, she died. They didn't have ICU. That's why they asked us to take her to the ICU," she added.

Munilakshmi grieved the death of her daughter and stated no one should visit the cosmetic surgery hospital and mentioned that these institutions only brainwash and try to make a quick buck off of youngsters. With tears in her eyes, she recalled that Chethana assured her she would be alright and would wake up two hours after the surgery.

"Nobody should go there, to that clinic, action should be taken and the doctor should be punished...They are greedy for money, that is the reason they are doing all these things. They had brainwashed her, I told her not to do this. But she assured me that she will wake up in 2hrs, will have food in the evening and will walk properly in the evening," she said.

Dr Sandeep V from Kaade Hospital had earlier penned down a letter to the police narrating the events of Chethana Raj's death and mentioned it 'does not appear normal'. He mentioned an anaesthetist named Melvin barged into the hospital with a patient (who was found unresponsive later) and did not adhere to any of the hospital's protocols. He mentioned that the anaesthetist threatened security personnel and pushed the patient into the ICU. He mentioned that the patient was later declared to have "no pulse".

