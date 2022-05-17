Late Kannada Actor Chethana Raj's Father Alleges Hospital Negligence Caused Her Death

In a tragic turn of events, Kannada TV actor Chethana Raj passed away after undergoing cosmetic surgery at a private hospital in Bengaluru. The late actor's father has alleged that it is the hospital's negligence that caused Chethana Raj's death.

The TV star reportedly underwent 'fat-free' plastic surgery, after which fluid began to accumulate in her lungs. The father of the late actor, while mourning her death, alleged that there were no 'safety precautions' in the hospital where the surgery was conducted.

While speaking to Republic Media Network, the actor's father said, "Nobody else should go through what my daughter has suffered", adding that the hospital should not have performed surgeries that can cost a life. "There was no safety precautions in the hospital" and condemned that her daughter had to be moved several kilometres for further treatment as the cosmetic hospital did not have an ICU.

Chethana Raj's father wasn't aware of the surgery that her daughter underwent. He revealed, "I didn't sign in the documents of the hospital. My friend had signed for this surgery. He signed claiming that he is her uncle".

After the death of Chethana Raj, ICU Intensivist, Dr Sandeep V at Kaade Hospital lodged a complaint against the doctor, who conducted the cosmetic surgery, at Basaveshwarnagar Police Station, Bengaluru. When Chethana suffered complications at the cosmetic hospital with no ICU, she had to be moved to another. In the lodged complaint, Dr Sandeep V detailed how Chethana Raj was brought 'dead' by doctor Melvin, an anaesthetist.

According to the ICU Intensivist, Melvin barged into their hospital disregarding all the protocols and 'threatening' the security. Claiming that the incident did not appear 'normal' and hence the hospital registered an official complaint against Melvin.

He stated, "At around 5:30 pm today, one doctor named Melvin who is an anaesthetist barged into our hospital with a patient (who was found unresponsive later) disregarding all the protocols of the hospital and threatening our security badly. Before our doctors could intervene and check the patient, he pushed the patient into our ICU and demanded that our doctors treat the patient on the lines indicated by him as the patient had suffered a Cardiac Arrest during some procedure at their hospital M/s Dr Shetty's Cosmetic Centre, situated in Rajajinagar, Near Navrang Theater, Bangalore".

(Image: Republic)