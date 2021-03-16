Latest Elimination In Indian Idol: Vizag's Sireesha Bhagavatula No Longer In Top 10

The popular singing reality show, Indian Idol season 12, is inching closer towards the finale. The competition is also getting tougher as all the contestants are vying to secure their spot in the Top 10. The recent episode of Indian Idol 12 saw Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff as the chief guest. The contestants paid an ode to him by crooning his evergreen hits. In this episode, one contestant was also eliminated from the race of the Top 10. The latest contestant to be eliminated was Sireesha Bhagavatula.

Latest elimination in Indian Idol season 12

Sayli, Sireesha Bhagavatula, Nachiket Lele, Nihal Tauro and Sawai Bhatt had received the lowest scores and had to face the test of Indian Idol eliminations. And of these, who could not pass the test was Vizag's Sireesha Bhagavatula. She took to her Instagram to summarise her journey and express her gratitude for everything she has learnt by being there on the show. She shared a picture of her last performance on the stage of Indian Idol. She wrote that she is thankful to each and every one of her fans who supported her right from the start and also thanked the judges of the show for guiding her throughout her journey and becoming a 'pillar of strength' for her.

Her farewell post garnered a lot of emotional responses from her fans who commented on it. Many wrote that they miss her voice and wish she would have been eliminated. Her fellow contestant Anjali Gaikwad also dropped a sweet comment on the post saying she loves her and also endearingly called her 'didi'. Anjali also wished her good luck for her musical journey ahead. See their reactions below:

Indian Idol finale is going to one of the fiercest ones as the stage has presented some of the most talented singers who are all worthy of the title. The contestants who have given their best performances and stayed in the race for the Top 10 are Shanmukha Priya, Nachiket Lele, Sayli Kishore Kambli, Anjali Gaikwad, Md. Danish, Ashish Kulkarni, Arunita Kanjilal, Sawai Bhatt, Nihal Tauro, and Pawandeep.

Image courtesy- @sireeshabhagavatula Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.