'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Crew Member Shot Dead At Filming Location In New York

A crew member of the TV series Law & Order: Organized Crime was shot and killed while working in a Brooklyn neighbourhood, a day before filming was set to take place. According to The Guardian, the 31-year-old crew member Johnny Pizarro was sitting in his car when an unidentified person approached his vehicle early in the morning. The person opened the door of Johnny's car and shot him in the neck and head. He was taken to a local hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member shot dead at filming location

According to reports, Pizarro was responsible for clearing parking spaces and guarding equipment trucks for the show. NBC and Universal Television released a statement condoling Johnny's demise, mentioning that they're working with the local law enforcement as they continue investigations. They also sent prayers to the crew member's bereaved family and friends.

"We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result," the makers mentioned and added, "we are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”

MORE 🚨: THE TV SHOW LAW AND ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME WAS THE REASON FOR NO PARKING. FILMING WAS SUPPOSED TO START AT 6AM & THE INCIDENT HAPPENED AT 5AM. pic.twitter.com/Rcb2QvKdwP — Brittany Cadet (@BrittanyCadetTV) July 19, 2022

New York City mayor Eric Adams’s office also mourned Pizarro's demise, stating that the safety of all New Yorkers is their utmost priority. The Mayor's press secretary Fabien Levy told Deadline, "We offer our deepest condolences to the victim’s family, friends, and coworkers during this difficult time, and will work diligently to bring the suspect to justice and stem the tide of gun violence we are seeing.”

Law & Order: Organized Crime, which is all set to launch its third season, stars Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt, and Tamara Taylor among others.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @NBCLAWANDORDER)