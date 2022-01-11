Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal Apologizes To CA Community Over His Remarks On 'Shark Tank'

Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal came under fire for his comments on the Chattered Accountant community during an episode of the show Shark Tank India. Shark Tank is an Indian reality TV show that gives an opportunity for budding entrepreneurs in India to present their ideas to experienced investors and business experts a.k.a 'The Sharks'. The show is the Indian franchise of the American show Shark Tank.

During a recent episode of Shark Tank, Peyush Bansal, who is the co-founder and CEO of Lenskart, made some remarks over the CA community. The comments didn't sit well with netizens following which #boycottlenskart started trending on social media. Bansal has now issued an apology for his comments via his social media handles.

Peyush Bansal issues an apology to the CA community

During the January 9 episode of Shark Tank India, Peyush Bansal could be heard saying, "CA se duur rehna" (stay away from Chattered Accounting). His comment caused a flurry of reactions online that resulted in netizens trending #boycottlenskart. Following the intense backlash, Bansal has now issued an apology. His statement read-

"My Dear CAs, I am sorry. My choice of words and the way it came out was wrong. My intent was not what came out in the show. It was a light-hearted comment made in jest, that has been taken completely out of context. I love and have the utmost respect for CAs. My co-founder and sister is a CA. She is the backbone of Lenskart. My father is a CA. My first investor who has backed me to date and who I value the most is a CA. My company CFO, who's been with us for over 5 years is a CA. And I depend on all of them to run Lenskart. Without CAs people like me, can't even run one day, I want you to know. And neither can any business. And I mean it."

Shark Tank India, airs on Sony Entertainment Television and premiered on December 20. The other Sharks for the season are Ashneer Grover, Founder and Managing Director of BharatPe, Vineeta Singh - CEO & Co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics, Namita Thapar - Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals; Anupam Mittal - Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group, Ghazal Alagh - Co-founder and Chief Mama of Mamaearth, and Aman Gupta - Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at boAt.