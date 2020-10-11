Ashi Singh's Debut Show Wasn't 'Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai' & Other Lesser-know Facts

Actor Ashi Singh is a known face in the industry. After essaying brief roles in several shows likes Crime Patrol, Savdhaan India and Gumrah, the actor got her breakthrough role in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. Essaying Naina Agarwal, in the backdrop of the 90s era garnered her massive appreciation from fans and critics alike. Previously, Telly Chakkar detailed a few lesser-known facts about Ashi that weren’t known to her fans. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at it:

Ashi Singh’s lesser-known facts:

According to the portal, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai star is a shopaholic. Ashi Singh reportedly admitted that she loves to shop.

Besides being a shopaholic, Ashi also likes to keep her surroundings properly managed. As detailed by the outlet, the actor has OCD.

Ashi Singh is reportedly quite the millennial girl and her choices are quite distinct. She loves to wear blue ensembles, it is her go-to colour and along with it, the actor also likes to socialise and attend parties.

Ashi shot to fame with her stint as Naina Agarwal in the romantic show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. However, this wasn’t her debut show. She was first seen as Lavanya in Channel V’s Secret Dairies.

Ashi is not very fitness conscious, as reported by the outlet she loves to eat rice and doesn’t worry about her carbs.

Not only that, but Ashi Singh reportedly hates working out too.

Another interesting fact about Ashi is that she is a huge foodie. However, the actor only loves to eat. But when it comes to cooking, she is nought at it.

Although Ashi doesn’t love maintaining a diet, she is conscious of her hair. The actor reportedly admitted to the outlet that she loves her hair a lot. Moreover, she cannot take risks when it comes to her hair, neither does she indulges into routines and method that may prove to be adverse for her.

Apart from TV, Ashi was also a part of an Indian musical drama movie, namely Qaidi Band. The movie was directed by Habib Faisal. In the film, Ashi shared screen space with actors like Aadar Jain, Anya Singh and Sachin Pilgaonkar.

