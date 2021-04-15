'Let's Normalise These Stories': Ekta Kapoor On Releasing LGBTQ-themed Shows

ALTBalaji head Ekta Kapoor responded to the questions mounting over the latest LGBTQ-themed shows. The two same-sex relationship shows are, The Married Woman and His Storyy, (the former is released while the makers are waiting for the release of the second show). The TV Czarina took to Twitter and responded to people while mentioning the need for such stories. She shared a video that showed how The Married Woman series garnered huge appreciation from the people. The clip showed several snips of the tweets where people hailed the concept. Followed by this, she even shared the love she received for His Storyy where people were just amazed by the storyline.

Ekta Kapoor replies to people questioning releasing LGBT stories within 2 months

While The Married Woman, starring Monica Dogra and Riddhi Dogra, released in March, Satyadeep Misra and Mrinal Dutt's His Storyy is set to release later this month. Ekta explained in her Tweet that people do not question opposite-sex love stories that are released one after the other. She further said that this why the ‘LGBT community is marginalized and lowly represented’ on the big screen. “This is for everyone who has been asking me why we are releasing two same-gender love stories in a span of two months. To them, I would like to say that we do millions of opposite-sex love stories & no one asks that.”

This is for everyone who has been asking me why we are releasing two same gender love stories in a span of two months. To them, I would like to say that we do millions of opposite sex love stories & no one asks that.

(1/6) pic.twitter.com/MNc9uC55PT — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) April 13, 2021

Adding, she said that at ALTBalaji, they aim to portray acceptance for all kinds of love and she is happy to see the kind of response people showed towards A Married Woman. Hoping to receive the same kind of love for the gay love story, Ekta wrote, “Here’s hoping, our next show, #HisStoryy also makes a place in your hearts and helps people out there who are scared To be true to themselves. We hope you will give as much love to Kunal & Preet as you gave to Astha & Peeplika. Staying closeted could be claustrophobic, in a world where accepting one’s sexuality and gender choice is a constant struggle.”

That’s how marginalized and lowly represented stories of the LGBT community are.

Acceptance for all kinds of love and ALTernate storytelling is what we, at ALTBalaji wish to showcase with our stories! Our recent launch,

(2/6) — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) April 13, 2021

#TheMarriedWoman has been loved and appreciated by all!

We’re humbled with the response of the audience and critics alike on our same gender love story! Here's hoping, our next show, #HisStoryy also makes a place in your hearts and helps people out there who are scared

(3/6) — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) April 13, 2021

To be true to themselves. We hope you will give as much love to Kunal & Preet as you gave to Astha & Peeplika. Staying closeted could be claustrophobic, in a world where accepting one’s sexuality and gender choice is a constant struggle,

(4/6) — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) April 13, 2021

At last, she urged the people to not take these issues as taboo and normalize these love stories one step at a time. AT last, she thanked her fans for their support and ended the post with a dialogue from The Married Woman, that read, “Love is beyond everything. It’s beyond sexuality. It’s beyond conditioning. It’s beyond gender” #LoveIsLove,” Ekta’s upcoming His Storyy recently ran into controversy after the show’s poster art was accused of being plagiarised from Netflix film Loev. ALTBalaji issued an apology for the same after filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane expressed his disdain on the subject.

lets normalize these love stories one step at a time.



Thank you India for giving us this support and acceptance in this alternative storytelling space.



As our favorite dialogue from #TheMarriedWoman goes- “Love is beyond everything. It’s beyond sexuality.

(5/6) — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) April 13, 2021

(Image credit: Twitter)