'Life's Too Short': Sidharth Shukla's Old Inspirational Tweet Makes Fans Emotional

The sudden and untimely demise of the widely celebrated and loved TV star among his generation of actors Sidharth Shukla has rendered fans and followers shocked. The late Bigg Boss 13 winner had inspired scores of budding aspirants in the world of television and films. While it is hard for his fans and friends to come to terms with the death of their favourite actor at such a young age, some have now spaded an old ‘motivational’ tweet out of his official Twitter account that highlights the uncertainty of life and the importance of “enjoying life.”

“Life’s too short to worry about what others say or think about you,” reads the tweet of the deceased actor that he shared in the month of February. “Just enjoy life,” he recommends. “Have fun and give them [people] something to talk about,” he said.

“Wow,” a fan had commented on his perspective about life at the time. Many others had appreciated how the actor was so full of positivity. “Every fan of yours believes in You and your points that you always convey,” said one. “Smiling is the best way to face every problem,” one other had agreed, pouring hearts on the actor’s tweet. Now as the news of the tragic passing away of Bigg Boss star devastated fans, they celebrated the powerful portrayal of his personality and immeasurable ways in which he inspired the lives of his fans. “RIP, You will always live in our hearts,” a lamenting fan wrote sharing the deceased actor’s tweet, as others wished his family strength to deal with such a loss.

Life’s too short to worry about what others say or think about you ........ just enjoy life .. have fun ... and give them something to talk about 😉 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) February 23, 2021

Actor Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack, Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital confirmed, saying that he was brought dead. The acclaimed TV star gained popularity with his role in Balika Vadhu, and numerous television shows, but ultimately hit headlines after he was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 13. The latter suffered a heart attack at the age of just 40.

Film and television industry pours condolences, express shock

Condolences poured in at the shocking passing away of the actor from all quarters of the Hindi film industry. Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan tweeted that she was “shocked and saddened” with the news of Shukla's demise. "Can this year get any worse??! She wrote expressing grief. The Bollywood director extended heartfelt condolences to the late actor's family. She wrote, "My heart goes out to his family.”

Singer Neha Kakkar, who apparently could not process the news, tweeted, "My heart and brain is numb right now……. Can’t believe……. Rest in peace Siddharth Shukla Condolences to his Family and Fans.” Tony Kakkar, who initially expressed disbelief, tweeted, “Pls someone tell me it’s not true” as she later wrote, “May your soul Rest In Peace.” Singer Shreya Ghoshal, meanwhile, was at loss of words at the tragedy. “I mourn along with your bereaved family, friends and all your fans. #OmShanti” she tweeted.

Music composer Amaal Malik took a walk down the memory lane overcome with nostalgia at the news of Sidharth Shukla's death as he wrote, “A true artist, and a very hardworking guy. Can't believe this,” adding that the deceased actor was an extremely jovial and a good man “gone too soon.”