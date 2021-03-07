List Of Music Videos 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Actor Erica Fernandes Has Featured In

Erica Fernandes is a popular model and actor known for her hit shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. The 27-year-old actor was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's romance-saga opposite Parth Samthaan. Apart from acting in shows and movies, the actor is known for her YouTube videos. The KZK actor has recently ventured into music videos and has featured in a few. Check out the list of Erica Fernandes' music videos.

Erica Fernandes' music videos

Juda Kar Diya

Juda Kar Diya was the first time Erica Fernandes featured in a music video. The song Juda Kar Diya is sung by Stebin Ben and features Harshad Chopda alongside Fernandes. Harshad Chopda is a TV actor who is famous for featuring in hit TV serials like Left Right Left, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Tere Liye and Bepanaah. The music video was released on December 8, 2020. The song is composed by Sanjeev-Ajay while the lyrics are penned by Sanjeev Chaturvedi. The music video has garnered over 13 million views to date. Take a look at their first music video together.

Maula

The song Maula features the melodious voice of Papon, while the music video features Erica Fernandes, Rohman Shawl & Salman Shaikh. The song was released on December 23, 2020, and has garnered over 7.5 million views on YouTube. The song was released by Saregama originals with lyrics and music by Goldie Sohel.

Rowdy Girls

Before featuring in music videos, Erica had starred in many South Indian movies. One of which was Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu. She featured in the song Rowdy Girls from the movie Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu. The song is sung by Preethika while the lyrics are penned by Na. Muthukumar, Sheeba Truman. The movie also starred Bharath, Santhanam, Chandini in the lead roles. The music video of the film was released by Sony Music on January 10, 2015, and has garnered over 1 million views as of yet.

Erica Fernandes' TV shows, movies and other projects

Erica Fernandes' TV shows include Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Erica has also been a part of several regional language films like Ninnindale, Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu, Buguri, Virattu, Galipatam, Dega, and Vizhithiru. She was a part of the Hindi movie titled Babloo Happy Hai as well. Although the actor has not announced any of her upcoming projects yet, she keeps her fans posted with her whereabouts on social media and other fashion updates. She also has a YouTube channel where she uploads make-up tutorials, skin-care, and hair-care routines. Her channel has over 1.5 million subscribers.

