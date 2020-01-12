'Lizzie McGuire' Creator Terri Minsky Exits The Show's Revival On Disney Plus

Television series Lizzie McGuire’s creator Terri Minsky is stepping away from her role as the showrunner on the popular show’s revival for Disney+. The new showrunner for the series has not been revealed yet. Lizzie McGuire revolves around a teenage girl who navigates problems in her personal and social life. It also features an animated version of the lead character who expresses Lizzie’s real thoughts honestly:

Terri Minsky is stepping away from the show

According to reports, a Disney spokesperson talked about fan’s attachment to Lizzie McGuire and their higher expectations towards the upcoming series. He added, after the makers filmed two episodes of the show, they realized the need to move in a “different creative direction” and planned on “putting a new lens on the show”.

The production of the comedy-drama show began in November 2019. But it has been kept on hiatus post the departure of Terri Minsky. The upcoming show will feature Lizzie at the age of 30 and how she experiences life in New York City.

Lizzie will reprise undergoes the ups and downs of her adult life with her 13-year-old alter-ego. The grown-up Lizzie navigates her dream job as an assistant to a popular New York City decorator, a lavish Brooklyn apartment and the man of her dreams. But they are not as fancy as they look.

About the original Lizzie McGuire series

The original Disney television series first premiered on January 12, 2001, and ran till February 14, 2004. This show was a super hit and led to the release of different merchandise including books and soundtracks. Moreover, The Lizzie McGuire Movie rocked at the box office by earning $55 Million worldwide made from a budget of $17 Million.

The upcoming revival series will feature most of the actors reviving their previous roles. Adam Lambarg will essay Gordo, Hallie Todd as Jo McGuire, Jake Thomas as Matt McGuire, Robert Carradine and Hillary Duff as Lizzie McGuire. The revival was announced by the lead actor at Disney Plus’s D23 Expo event in August 2019.

Rachel Winter will don the hat of co-executive producer on Lizzie McGuire. It will be produced by Salty Pictures in collaboration with Disney Channel. According to a report, the premiere date has not been finalized yet.

