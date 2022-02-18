'Lock Upp': A Sneak-peek At Contestants Of Kangana Ranaut's New Reality Show; Watch

With an aim to redefine the format of reality shows in the OTT space, Ekta Kapoor is all set for the release of her reality show Lock Upp on Alt Balaji as well as MX Player. The show will be hosted by Kangana Ranaut, who will seemingly reign over the jails where celebrity contestants will be locked up. Interestingly, the show will also launch a virtual reality game and claims to be the 'world’s first fantasy metaverse game based on a reality show'.

With the Queen actor as host and considering the major hype around the unique venture, fans are excited to see who the celebrities contestants will be on the show. From Anushka Sen to Shenhaaz Gill, the industry is buzzing with speculations over the contestant list. Although the show has maintained secrecy around the same, they have shared a teasing sneak-peek into two of its contestants leaving the fans guessing their identity.

'Lock Upp' contestants

The official Twiter handle of Ekta Kapoor's reality show, Lock Upp, shared a sneak peek of the first contestant with a teasing description. The video showed an actress ranting about how 'men in her life truly are'. The cops can be seen arresting her on the allegations of playing with men's feelings for publicity. They shared the video with the caption, ''Publicity se thi pareshaan, ab milega inhe pura “aaraam” Guess who’s in #LockUpp?''

Fans were quick to put forth their guesses and theories over the first contestant. Many speculated that the first celebrity contestant was Shehnaaz Gill. Interestingly, a report from Bollywood Life, claimed that the actor is set to be a part of the show. However, many also mentioned names like Nisha Rawal, Poonam Pandey, and more.

Alt Balaji's Lock Upp shared another video sharing a sneak peek into the second contestant who appears to be a comedian. In the video, it appears that his satire comedy landed him in jail for hurting quite a lot of sentiments. The video was shared with the caption, ''Lockupp Game@LockuppGame·4h⚠️Contestant No – 2 ⚠️Arrested. From one controversy to another, cancelled shows se hain yeh bothered.'' The cryptic video was enough for fans to believe that the contestant was stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who was embroiled in controversy for his jokes.

