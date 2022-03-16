Lock Upp is the recently launched reality TV show hosted by Kangana Ranaut which is garnering massive attraction from the audience since the moment it was released on screen. 12 contestants are currently featuring on the show, one of which includes the tv actor, Ali Mercchant who garnered massive attention from viewers for ha shocking revelation he made in the latest episode.

Ali Mercchant gained fame by appearing in many tv shows namely Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai, Amber Dhara, Ghar Ek Sapna, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, Welcome – Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Looteri Dulhan, Hum Ne Li Hai- Shapath and many others. He is also known to be a talented musician who has made a couple of official remixes for prominent music labels.

Ali Mercchant confesses cheating on Sara Khan

Speaking about the story about what happened between him and Sara Khan after they got married in the Bigg Boss house in 2010, Ali Mercchant reflected on how their generation was very kiddish and immature and added how they thought getting married on tv will create history. Stating further, he revealed that when he got married to Sara on TV, he came out of the Bigg Boss house and learnt that there were multiple issues between their families.

He said, “I was about 23 at that time. Our generation at that time, we were very kiddish, and immature. I thought it would be a great opportunity to make history as the first couple to get married on a reality show. And when two people are in love, the next step is to get married. The wedding took place and then I came out of the Bigg Boss house. Before the show, we were living in for two years. After I came out of the show, I realised there were a lot of issues between our families. Main pagal ho gaya tha (I had gone mad). I couldn’t figure out what to do. When I had left the show, she was being linked up with co-contestant Ashmit Patel."

Furthermore, Ali Mercchant revealed how he cheated on Sara khan during a trip to Delhi and got carried away after meeting a girl. While adding how he was regretting the same, he mentioned that he wanted to share it with Sara but he couldn't because she was still in the show. Adding to it, he revealed how that girl somehow got in touch with Sara and exposed him. He stated, "Then I went to Delhi on a trip. I was in a club and I got carried away. I met a girl, we spoke over the phone. We met and I got carried away and I regretted a lot. I wanted to share with her. She was still in the show. So that girl got in touch with her maamu and they told her (Sara). So it was all out in the media. Before I could damage control, the media was there and everything started falling apart. So then we separated."

Lock Upp contestants

Nisha Rawal

Munawar Faruqui

Poonam Pandey

Babita Phogat

Karanvir Bohra

Payal Rohatgi

Sara Khan

Saisha Shinde

Siddharth Sharma

Anjali Arora

Ali Merchant

Shivam Sharma

Image: Instagram/@ssarakhan/@alimercchant