'Lock Upp': Ankita Lokhande, Kangana Ranaut Tease 'big Surprise' For Fans In Next Episode

Kangana Ranaut is currently making headlines as she hosts the popular reality show Lock Upp, which marks her debut in the world of OTT. The Bollywood star is known for her stern and powerful personality on the show as she interacts with its contestants. She will soon be joined by her dear friend and actor Ankita Lokhande, who took to social media to treat fans to some exciting news.

Ankita Lokhande in Lock Upp

Ankita Lokhande headed to her social media account on Saturday, ahead of the show's next episode on April 2, 2022, and broke some interesting news to the show's fans. She shared pictures from her time on the sets of the show as she posed alongside the Bollywood actor and host as she hinted at a 'big surprise' for viewers. She mentioned that she enjoyed each moment inside the jail and reminded fans to watch the next episode of the reality show.

Lock Upp is available for fans to watch on ALT Balaji and MX Player and witness a new world, in which contestants must stay locked up in cells and compete with each other to eventually emerge victoriously.

In the pictures Lokhande uploaded, Kangana Ranaut was seen dazzling in a purple shimmering gown with a plunging neckline. Ankita Lokhande on the other hand look stunning on the sets of the show as she opted for a gorgeous floral outfit with hints of red and green. Sharing the post, Ankita Lokhande wrote, "I loved each and every moment shared inside ur badass jail @kanganaranaut and @ektarkapoor Maza aa gaya, And yes there is a big surprise for all of u tonight. Pls don’t forget to watch the most viewed show #lockup tonight 10.30 pm."

Have a look at the post here

The much-loved duo shared the screen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and are often spotted together. They also encourage and support each other in their careers on social media. Kangana also attended Ankita Lokhande's wedding to her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain and shared several glimpses from the event online. She also extended her best wishes to the newly married couple on Instagram.

Image: Instagram/@lokhandeankita