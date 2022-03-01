'Lock Upp': As Kangana Ranaut Labels Kaaranvir Bohra As 'loser', Wife Teejay Sidhu Reacts

After much controversy, Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp has finally started streaming on AltBalaji. The show features some contestants locked up in jails for a span of 72 days and will have to obey the orders of host/jailer Kangana. The confirmed participants include Nisha Rawal, Babita Phogat, Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Munawar Faruqui, and others that are yet to be revealed. As per the show's format, every participant has been imposed with one charge each. They are expected to defend themselves.

Teejay Sidhu reacts as Kangana Ranaut labels Kaaranvir Bohra as 'loser'

Kaaranvir Bohra was recently seen in Lock Upp and while introducing him as the participant on the show, host Kangana labelled him as a 'loser'. Stating that Kaaranvir Bohra has participated in many reality shows and had never won any, Kangana Ranaut accused him of being a loser. Responding to the criticism, Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "If a successful TV actor who doesn't win reality shows is a 'loser..' then what about reality show winners who didn't become successful actors? Are they losers, too? 🤔 #LockUpp @altbalaji @MXPlayer #KaranvirBohra #teamkvb #KaranvirBohraKingIsBack".

Fans back Teejay Sidhu

Fans backed Teejay's tweet as one wrote, "I have loved the game of Karanvir in BB. there are so many actors who don't get a chance to showcase their potential. no, they are not losers. The industry has a lot of politics n nepotism n groups favours." Another fan stated that it takes strength, courage and strong will to try and try again but of course in a world where there are strong people, adding, "there are also weak stupid people that are the ones that need to drop other people just to feel good about themselves". Some even asked Teejay not to take Kangana seriously.

'Kaaranvir has not won any reality show': Kangana

According to Kangana's charge, Kaaranvir Bohra has not won any reality show so far. Bohra rose to fame with 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'. He was recently seen in 'Naagin', alongside Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, and Anita Hassanandani. Later, he participated in a dance reality show 'Nach Baliye' in the fourth and seventh seasons. Despite working hard, he didn't win a trophy in 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 6'. 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5' was also one of the shows in which the actor participated.

