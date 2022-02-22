'Lock Upp': Comedian Munawar Faruqui Revealed As Second Inmate In Kangana's Reality Show

As Kangana Ranaut's highly-anticipated reality show Lock Upp inches closer to its release, fans are beaming with curiosity to know the list of controversial celebrities set to make their way as inmates. After dropping teasers hinting at these celebrities, makers are now revealing their names with interesting promotional clips.

After Nisha Rawal was confirmed as the first inmate charged with 'controversial fights', the second contestant to join her is comedian Munawar Faruqui, who has been charged with 'Joke gone wrong'. For the uninitiated, the comedian grabbed headlines last year after he got arrested for making some controversial comments during one of his standups.

Makers introduce Munawar Faruqui as the second contestant of Lock Upp

Taking to their official Instagram handle on Tuesday, February 22, MX Player dropped the 30-second clip which began with Munawar setting his mic, post which he gets arrested and is locked up with placard in his hand stating 'Joke gone wrong'. Munawar also shared the same clip and wrote, "Shows huye hain cancel, kya chalenge Lock Upp mein mere plans?

#LockUpp streaming from 27th Feb, LIVE free on @altbalaji and @mxplayer". Take a look.

Just yesterday, makers revealed the show's first inmate, TV star Nisha Rawal. Known for her stints in shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki and Shaadi Mubarak, she was charged with 'controversial fights'. Nisha was embroiled in a feud with her estranged husband Karan Mehra over domestic abuse last year.

Meanwhile, the show's premise will revolve around 16 contestants who will be locked up in two different jails for 72 days and will have to follow orders of host Kangana, who will also act as a jailer. The audiences will get the power to punish or reward the chosen contestants. Lock Upp is all set to air on ALT Balaji and MX Player from February 27, 2022.

