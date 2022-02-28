'Lock Upp': Court Vacates Stay Order On Ekta Kapoor's Show, To Premiere As Planned

TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming reality show Lock Upp had landed into legal trouble even before premiering on the digital platform AltBalaji. The show which will be hosted by actor Kangana Ranaut recently made it to the headlines after it was challenged on allegations of plagiarism and a court issued a stay order on its streaming date. However, much to the surprise of the fans, the streaming platform came out emerging by winning this legal battle at the last minute as the honourable court later vacated the order and allowed the show to stream as planned.

The fans can now watch the show streaming on the OTT platform from February 27, 2022. The show has an interesting lineup of celebrity contestants including comedian Munawar Faruqui, model Poonam Pandey, wrestler Babita Phogat, actor Nisha Rawal and television sensation Karanvir Bohra. The new reality show, Lock Upp will have 16 celebrities who will be locked up in two prisons for a span of 72 days. ALTBalaji and MX Player will live stream this show 24x7 on their respective platforms. The reality show will be produced by TV czarina, Ekta Kapoor, and its format will be quite similar to the show Bigg Boss, but it will be more fierce and different than other reality shows.

Hyderabad court vacates stay order on Lock Upp

Now, the show which was issued a stay order by the Civil Court of Hyderabad has been vacated. On Saturday, it was reported that Hyderabad’s City Civil Court has issued an ad-interim injunction on the show’s release after a hearing and checking the documents submitted by Baig. The next hearing in the case will take place on March 9. Earlier, the Hyderabad Civil Court,

in its order, dated Feb 23, asked to issue an ad interim (temporary) injunction against the respondents/defendants, their men, and all the agents from releasing, exhibiting, publishing the series in the name of Lock Upp. It even asked to put stay on the show if it is being released by another name by defendants in theatres, OTT platforms, youtube, any electronic media, social media, etc. Ekta Kapoor, Alt Balaji, and Balaji Telefilms have been named in the case, along with Karan Medi's MX Player and Endemol Shine.

IMAGE: Instagram/EktaKapoor