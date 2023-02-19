Lock Upp Fame Mandana Karimi's Ex-husband Gaurav Gupta Gets Engaged, See Photos

Actress and reality TV star Mandana Karimi's ex-husband Gaurav Gupta has found love again. He is now engaged and is all set to tie the knot soon with his lady love, Sahiba. His sister-in-law and Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi actress Smriti Khanna shared the good news on social media along with some pictures of Gaurav and Sahiba.

The actress shared some lovely glimpses from the engagement ceremony. She looked beautiful in a bright yellow ensemble by Manish Malhotra. In other photos, the newly-engaged couple could be seen all smiles while exchanging and flaunting their engagement rings. Sharing the photos on Instagram, she wrote, "What a beautiful evening filled with joy, love, and laughter!

Congratulations to the newly engaged couple @gauravsg @sahiba47. We’re so thrilled for both of you. This is the beginning of your happily ever after! Outfit @manishmalhotra05."

Check out the post below:

Bollywood actress Esha Deol took to the comments section and shared her wishes.

Mandana Karimi and Gaurav Gupta's divorce

Mandana Karimi was previously married to Gaurav Gupta. They got engaged in 2016 and had a court wedding in 2017. The ex-couple also had a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. After a few years of marriage, the Iranian origin actress filed a domestic violence case against Gaurav and his family. She then withdrew the case hoping to save her marriage. However, they got divorced in 2021.

On the work front, the Ishqbaaz actress was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s reality show Lock Upp. The show was hosted by Kangana Ranaut. On the other hand, Gaurav is a Mumbai-based businessman.