'Lock Upp': Hyderabad Court Prohibits Exhibition Of Ekta Kapoor's Show On Electronic Media

Actor Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show, Lock Upp, has made viewers glued to their mobile screens with its gripping twists and intriguing concepts. The show is nearing its finale and the makers have already announced the names of a few finalists who have given each other a cut-throat competition in the run to lift the winner's trophy. However, it appears that the makers of Lock Upp have landed in legal trouble after the City Civil Court of Hyderabad ordered a ban on the show from streaming on any platform, as per Bollywood Life.

Hyderabad court orders stay on Ekta Kapoor's Lock Upp

On Friday, the XI additional Chief judge at the city civil reportedly passed an injunction order on the streaming of Ekta Kapoor's reality show, Lock Upp. For the unversed, Ekta Kapoor's Lock Upp was accused of copyright infringement, and the matter reached the court when petitioner, Abdul Haleem Baig aka Sanober Baig, claimed that he is the sole rights holder of the script and the concept of the series. The Hyderabad Court issued a stay on Lock Upp after conducting a trial and cross-checking all the documents submitted by Baig.

In the wake of the court passing the injunction order, the respondents Ekta Kapoor (Alt Balaji), MX Player and Endemol Shine have been reportedly restrained from exhibiting the Lock Upp series on any electronic media, social media, OTT platforms and other mediums.

In the court petition, the plaintiff, Baig has reportedly described how the concept of 'The Jail' was developed and submitted details of the money invested by him in various stages of concept development. It was further added that the construction of 'The Jail' was delayed due to the imposed lockdown owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The plaintiff claimed that the sole concept of the show was stolen from him. The petitioner's counsel Jagadishwar Rao said that the City Civil Court of Hyderabad issued the "Grant of Injunction" order on April 29. This was reportedly delivered to the makers of the show. The counsel added that the creators are not complying with the court and are violating the injunction order.

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut/@ektarkapoor