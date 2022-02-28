'Lock Upp': Is Sara Khan The Next Confirmed Contestant Of Kangana Ranaut's Reality Show?

There is a massive buzz around Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp. After facing legal trouble, the show has finally been allowed to premiere on the scheduled date and its first episode premiered on Sunday on OTT platforms MX Player and ALT Balaji.

The show's first episode fueled fans' excitement levels as it dropped hints about its contestants and revealed the names of some of the controversial celebrities all set to be put behind bars. From stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui to TV actor Nisha Rawal, the contestant list is filled with some famous faces from the entertainment world.

As the show is garnering a lot of attention, the creators have slowly been unveiling the names of celebrities who will feature in Kangana Ranaut's show and the latest entry on the list is Bigg Boss 4 fame Sara Khan.

Is Bigg Boss 4 fame Sara Khan the next confirmed contestant for Lock Upp?

The new reality show, Lock Upp will have 16 celebrities who will be locked up in two prisons for a span of 72 days. Few contestants like Karanvir Bohra, Poonam Pandey and many others have been out. Recently, as per the reports of Bollywood Hungama, television actor Sara Khan, who became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss 4 and appeared in many daily soaps like Bidaai, Ram Milaayi Jodi, Sasural Simar Ka among many others, has been roped in for Ekta Kapoor's show Lock Upp.

More about Lock Upp

The first contestant to be announced was TV actor Nisha Rawal, who was in news for an alleged spat with her husband Karan Mehra. The second contestant was model Poonam Pandey, followed by comedian Munawar Faruqui, Indian female wrestler Babita Phogat and TV actor Karanvir Bohra became a part of the show.

ALTBalaji and MX Player will live stream this show 24x7 on their respective platforms. The reality show will be produced by TV czarina, Ekta Kapoor and its format will be quite similar to the show Bigg Boss, but it will be more fierce and different than other reality shows.

Image: Instagram@ssarakhan,kanganaranaut