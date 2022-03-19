The recently launched reality show, Lock Upp has been garnering a lot of attention from the viewers making it one of the most-watched shows so far. The maximum amount of credit also goes to the host Kangana Ranaut whose fierce and brave appearances are being loved by the audience. According to the show's format, every participant has been imposed with one charge each. In a recent promo video, Kangana Ranaut and the Lock Upp contestant Payal Rohatgi are seen exchanging bitter words of the latter trying to explain the meaning of 'Leadership'.

Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Payal Rohatgi

Taking to its Instagram handle, Alt Balaji has dropped a short clip from Ekta Kapoor's reality show, Lock Upp. The clip sees Kangana saying, "Payal aap jo aise jhanda leke ghumti hain 'mai leader hu, sirf main hi bolungi' (Payal the way you carry the flag that 'I am the leader, only I will speak'), that's precisely what a leader should not do." While Payal started explaining the meaning of a leader, Kangana lashed out at her and stated, "Tum apne thoughts mat batao (you don't tell me your thoughts), understand? You are not going to tell me the definition of a leader."

'This is not your show': Kangana

Despite this, Payal went on saying, "main leader hu apne liye (I am a leader for my own sakes)." The Manikarnika actor responded, "Aisa bhi koi leader hota hai jo sirf apne liye leader hai (there can be a leader who is a leader for only themselves)? What kind of stupidity is this. Rohatgi said, "You are free to choose another leader in my place". To this Ranaut scolded her and asserted, "You are not going to tell me who to drop and who to keep. This is not your show."

This is not the first time that Kangana Ranaut and Payal Rohatgi are involved in a fueled-up conversation. Earlier, Payal was heard citing Kangana as an example as she was accused of being a parasite, which ruffled the actor's feather and she hit back. The duo was then seen engaging in a battle of words.

Recently, Payal garnered headlines after she expressed her grief to fellow contestants about not being able to get married to her long-time boyfriend, Sangram Singh. The moment this episode got aired, Sangram Sigh took to his Twitter handle and announced that he will be getting married to his long-time beau Payal Rohatgi. For the unversed, the couple has been dating for 12 years.

Payal is very good girl. We are equal, every couple think and live like in same manner.

We planned for marriage in March but due to our both work commitments, will do in July near my birthday. God bless all https://t.co/oz3Y9Gn6XL — SANGRAM U SINGH (@Sangram_Sanjeet) March 17, 2022

