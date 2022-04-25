Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut Reveals Being Sexually Harassed As Child; 'Guy Was 3-4 Yrs Elder'

Kangana Ranaut's reality shows Lock Upp has managed to keep the audiences hooked to the screens with its engaging content. The show has garnered millions of views after it started streaming on ALTBalaji and MX Player. From the Thalaivi actor's fierce judgements to the contest's shocking revelations, the reality show's intriguing content is being loved by fans and followers across the country.

Recently, in the Sunday's episode of the reality show, one of the show's contestants Munawar Faruqui revealed that he was sexually assaulted. As Munawar shared his unpleasant experience, Lock Upp host Kangana Ranaut too opened up on one of the darkest chapters of her life, where she revealed that she has been through a similar phase in her life.

Kangana Ranaut reveals being sexually assaulted as a child

In the latest episode of Lock Upp, the show's contestant Munawar Faruqui is seen making a shocking revelation about a tough phase of his life where he faced sexual harassment. The contestant said,

"I was six years old and I was sexually assaulted for several years, till the time that I was an 11-year-old boy. I was sexually assaulted for that time. They were my relatives, two of them and it continued for 4-5 years. I would not understand at the time. It was close family. It went on for 3-4 years and once it got extreme and then they realised they should stop it."

Further, Munawar revealed that he has never shared this incident with anyone. Moreover, he also said that he once felt that his dad got to know about it but he scolded him a lot. Host Kangana Ranaut praised Munawar for openly talking about the abuse and said that it is very brave of him to have the courage to talk about it in public. Kangana said,

"So many kids go through this every year but we avoid talking about it on public platforms. All of us go through this, all of us have been inappropriately touched at some point. I have faced this. I was a child and a young boy from our town used to inappropriately touch me. At the time, I did not know what it meant, no matter how protective your family is, all kids go through this.Another point is that you are made to feel guilty for it. This is a huge crisis for kids in our society. To tell them the difference between good and bad touch may not be enough. It becomes such a huge crisis. Kids are psychologically traumatised and scarred for life. They face such endless troubles in life."

Further sharing her personal experience of sexual harassment, the Queen actor added-

"This guy was three to four years elder than me, perhaps he was exploring his sexuality. He would call us, get us all to strip and check us. We would not understand it at the time. There is a huge stigma behind this, especially for men. It is very brave of you, Munawar, that you chose this platform to share your experience."

Here, take a look at the promo clip-

For the unversed, Lock Upp features contestants locked up in jails for 72 days as they obey the orders of host/jailer Kangana. Some of its contestants include Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Munawar Faruqui, Payal Rohatgi, Anjali Sharma, and others.

