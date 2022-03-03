'Lock Upp': Karan Kundrra Turns Jailor For Kangana Ranaut Hosted Reality Show; Watch Promo

After his stint in the popular game show Bigg Boss 15, actor Karan Kundrra is set to join Ekta Kapoor’s reality show Lock Upp. This time, the actor will not be seen as a participant on the show but will be the jailor. A new promo released by the show’s organisers shows the actor as an angry, 'atyachari' jailor.

The show which is backed by the TV czarina is hosted by Tanu Weds Manu actor Kangana Ranaut. The video opened with Karan announcing, "Sharaft kis chidiya ka naaam hai, lagta hai ye sab bhool gae hain, yaad dilane ka waqt aa gaya hai (It seems these people have forgotten what courtesy and good manners are, it is time to remind them)."

Later in the video, the faces of all the contestants then pop up on the screen. The clip does not show Karan's face and only his shadow can be seen with his voiceover in the background. Next, he faces the camera and says, "Aa raha hun mai queen ke is bada** jail me in sab ko line pe laane. Asli atyachari khel to ab shuru hoga (I am coming to the queen's jail to discipline these people)."

More about 'Lock Upp'

The reality show features some of the known and popular faces of the entertainment industry as contestants including Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Chakrapani, Siddharth Sharma, Anjali Arora, Babita Phogat, Shivam Sharma, Sara Khan, Payal Rohatgi, Tehseen Poonawalla and Saisha Shinde among others. Lock Upp is being live-streamed on digital platforms MX Player and ALTBalaji and audiences can also interact with the contestants.



Even after facing legal trouble with the show, Ekta Kapoor emerged victoriously and the show was released on February 27. Meanwhile, the show will also have a celebrity jailor and the contestants will have to struggle to have basic amenities. The audience will have 50% of voting power; however, Ranaut will dominate her position on the show with 50% of voting power all to herself.

Meanwhile, Karan will soon be seen alongside his girlfriend, Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash in their first music video together titled Rula Deti Hai. The poster for the new song is out and the song will release today.

(Image: @altbalaji/Instagram/@The_Lock_Upp/Twitter)