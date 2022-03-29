Lock Upp: Karanvir Bohra Evicted As Wild Card Contestants Zeeshan Khan, Vinit Thapar Enter

While TV reality shows have been known for their TRP ratings, the ongoing show Lock Upp has been making headlines for its online viewership, which has reportedly crossed 100 million views. The show not just got some controversial celebrities on screen, with National Award-winning actor Kangana Ranaut making lives hard for the contestant. The contestants have made sensational statements and released their secrets out in the public.

Among the well-known names on the show was Karanvir Bohra. The TV actor faced some challenging moments on the show and many of them became talking points. A highlight of his stay in the jail was his opening up about his financial trouble, revealing that he was in the 'worst debt' in his life.

However, he could not carry his journey further and has been evicted from the show after almost one month stay in the jail.

The people responsible for his eviction were two new wildcard contestants. Zeeshan Khan and Vinit Thapar, who entered the show on Tuesday.

Karanvir Bohra evicted from Lock Upp

The latest episode of the show featured the entry of actor-model Zeeshan Khan and TV actor Vinit Thapar. The contestants are informed about the task with the words, "Bekanab zone me khoofiya khel khela gaya tha."

Zeeshan and Vinit are then told, "You have been called for a special reason. There are four prisoners in the charge sheet. You will have to evict one."

The duo was shocked by the challenge in front of them. Eventually, both of them decided to mention Karanvir and eliminate him.

Karanvir broke down with the announcement.

Poonam Pandey, Munawar Faruqui, Shivam Sharma, and the other contestants were seen getting emotional at the turn of events. They shared, "This is not done".

How many contestants are left on Lock Upp?

Anjali Arora, Munawar Faruqui, Nisha Rawal, Payal Rohatgi, Poonam Pandey, Shivam Sharma are the contestants who have been a part of the show since the premiere on February 27.

Ali Merchant, Mandana Karimi, Azma Fallah were the wildcard contestants who entered after more than three weeks and are still in contention.

The series has more 43 days to go, as it has been announced that the show will last for 72 days in all.