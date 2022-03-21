'Lock Upp': Karanvir Bohra's Wife Teejay Sidhu Says TV Actor Is Truly A 'girl Dad'; Read

As the recently released Indian reality tv show, Lock Upp: Badass Jail, Atyaachari Khel!, is creating a buzz among the fans, the contestants of the show are also receiving immense love from the audience. One of the contestants on the show, Karanvir Bohra recently reunited with his family after two weeks and broke down in front of the camera. While sharing a video clip from the latest episode, Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu expressed her heart out and revealed how he was truly a girl dad.

Hosted by Kangana Ranaut, the first season of the reality show, Lock Upp: Badass Jail, Atyaachari Khel! premiered on 27 February 2022 on ALTBalaji and MX Player. the list of contestants includes artists namely Munawar Faruqui, Chakrapani, Poonam Pandey, Saisha Shinde, Babita Phogat, Sara Khan, Sidharth Sharma, Nisha Rawal, Payal Rohatgi, Karanvir Bohra, Tehseen Poonawala, Ali Merrchant and Anjali Arora.

Karanvir Bohra breaks down as he meets his three daughters in Lock Upp

Karanvir Bohra's wife, Teejay Sidhu recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which she depicted how she and her daughters went to the show to meet Karanvir Bohra. The video featured how Karanvir Bohra broke down in tears the moment he saw his wife and their kids entering the room. In the caption, Teejay Sidhu mentioned that they went to meet Karanvir in the show because their kids were going abroad to finish their KG. She further reflected on how he was the kind of father who couldn't go a day without seeing his daughters and also teased the fans that the episode was quite special to them.

The caption read, "Beautiful episode tonight of #Lockupp @altbalaji.. do catch it 10:30pm.. like right now!! I'm sure people wonder if KV really is this kind of father. He is. This #girlDad who dotes on his daughters and cant go a day without seeing them! And next question is, the show is only 2 weeks along, so did he really need to eliminate someone in exchange for a family visit? He could have met his family later! He got this opportunity now because he was winning tasks. Also, the kids are going abroad to finish KG. He wouldn't be meeting them for 6-8months so he was desperate to see them now. (Me and kids would've left already but didn't because of visa troubles, which I will share another day.) You'd think he's only been away 'only 2 weeks' into the show.. but when your children are used to starting and ending their days with you, 2 weeks is an eternity. Today was special for all if us." (sic)

Many fans took to Teejay Sidhu's Instagram post and mentioned how heartbreaking it was to see Karanvir crying while the others mentioned that it was such a cute moment for the family. Some of them also dropped hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section. Take a look.

Image: Instagram/@bombaysunshine