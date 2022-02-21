'Lock Upp': Makers Introduce Nisha Rawal As Reality Show's First Contestant; Watch Teaser

Makers are leaving no stone unturned in piquing audiences curiosity as Kangana Ranaut's highly anticipated reality show Lock Upp nears its release date. From interesting teasers and trailers showcasing the contestants locked up with handcuffs in orange jumpsuits, fans are eager to know the list of controversial celebrities set to make their way in Kangana's cells.

Makers have now revealed the first contestant of Lock Upp, TV star Nisha Rawal. Known for her stints in shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki and Shaadi Mubarak, Nisha has been charged with 'controversial fights' as makers introduced her with a brief teaser. Lock Upp is all set to air on ALT Balaji and MX Player from February 27, 2022.

Makers introduce Nisha Rawal as the first contestant of Lock Upp

Taking to their official Instagram handle on Monday, February 21, MX Player dropped the 30-second clip, which showcases Nisha clad in an inmate's dress with a placard stating that she's been charged with 'controversial fights'. Nisha also shared the same clip and wrote, "Bahut hua daily soap ka drama, ab shuru hoga meri life mein asli hungama! Watch #LockUpp streaming from 27th February, LIVE free on @altbalaji and @mxplayer." Take a look.

For the uninitiated, Nisha was embroiled in a feud with her estranged husband Karan Mehra over domestic abuse last year. A case was registered against Karan Mehra by the Mumbai Police after Nisha Rawal had filed a domestic abuse complaint against him. As per PTI, Rawal had accused Mehra of domestic violence, while he claimed that she hit her head on a wall to implicate him during their discussion on the alimony.

Meanwhile, the show's premise will revolve around 16 contestants who will be locked up in two different jails for 72 days and will have to follow orders of host Kangana, who will also act as a jailer. The audiences will get the power to punish or reward the chosen contestants.

