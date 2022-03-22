'Lock Upp': Mandana Karimi To Enter Kangana Ranaut's Show As Wild-card Contestant

Actor Kangana Ranaut headlined reality show 'Lock Upp' has been garnering much traction from fans and followers ever since its streaming on MX Player. According to the show's format, every participant has been imposed with one charge each. The contestants include Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Babita Phogat, Karanvir Bohra, Payal Rohatgi, Sara Khan, Saisha Shinde, Siddharth Sharma, Anjali Arora and Ali Merchant. Now, bringing a new twist to the show, a new contestant is all set to make a wild card entry in the show bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor.

Creating a record in the OTT space, Lock Upp has garnered more than 100 million views in just 19 days making it the most viewed streaming show. Most of the credit goes to the host Kangana Ranaut whose fierce and brave appearances in the show are being loved by the audience.

Mandana Karimi enters 'Lock Upp' as a wild card contestant

As per the news agency ANI, India-based Iranian actor and model Mandana Karimi is all set to make her wild card entry in Lock Upp. During a conversation with ANI, Karimi expressed her excitement as she is about to make her debut in the show. The actor said that she is excited to be a part of this show, adding, "nowadays because of social media, we rather see acts or twisted versions of people's lives and beliefs!".

The best platform to share life stories: Madhana on 'Luck Upp'

Mandana further added that this is a great opportunity to show reality and share real stories with audiences. Opening up about her strategy, she said, "strategy is to be myself as always." Not supporting the idea of manipulating, the 33-years-old actor stated that she will try her best to inspire people. She said that she will prefer to use this opportunity to share her stories, ideas and beliefs about how to live an independent, happy life as a woman.

Alt Balaji has dropped a promo video in which two contestants, Mandana Karimi and Splitsvilla fame Azma Fallah makes an entry on the reality show. The caption under the post read, "Controversy aur khabron ke beech phassein yeh do kaidi, ab khelenge atyaachaari khel! Catch #AzmaFallah and @manizhe in the badass jail. Watch #LockUpp streaming tonight at 10:30 pm. Watch LIVE 24x7 and stay updated. Play the @LockuppGame now."

Image: Twitter/@altbalaji