'Lock Upp': Munawar Faruqui admits he's married and has a child; says 'matter is in court'

Saturday's episode of Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp saw a shocking revelation about Munawar Faruqui's personal life. The surprise came as Kangana disclosed that Munawar is a married man, who also has a child. Showcasing a blurred picture pertaining to Munawar's personal life on screen, Kangana asked him to talk about it.

While Faruqui initially refrained from divulging details, Kangana iterated how this would only create a negative image of him. Taking her advice, Munawar then mentioned that he has been married for years, but has been separated with his wife for over a year and a half. He added, "Court ki cheezein ho rahi hain (the matter is in the court)", iterating that he doesn't wish to speak about the 'difficult' phase.

Lock Upp contestant Munawar Faruqui admits he's married and has a child

The picture of Munawar alongside his family has been doing rounds on social media and showcasing a hazy version of the glimpse. Kangana asked if it was his sister in the frame. Admitting that it's indeed his picture, Munawar said, "I don't want to talk about this. Not on social media, not on a platform like Lock Upp. This is not something I want to talk about."

Kangana then spoke about how women get charmed by 'married men' as they appear to be more understanding. She also stated how they paint a helpless picture of themselves, someone who's stuck with their wives, while the reality may be completely opposite. Finally breaking his silence on the same, Faruqui said, "I am not hiding anything, but we have been separated for the past one and a half years."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Munawar's co-contestant Anjali Arora had confessed her feelings for the stand-up comedian. The revelation left him shocked; however, she later tried to calm him down and talk to him. Poonam Pandey told Munawar that since it's his personal affair, he need not be answerable to anyone. A teary-eyed Munawar then mentioned he lost himself whole while trying.

The same picture shown in a #LockUpp



How blindly fans were saying tht she's his sister, but #munawarfaruqui accepted tat she's his wife n kid



Now who's news is fake?



I feel munawar faked his personality in #LockUpp & his fans are blind pic.twitter.com/sSEgSmnUje — Chetana🌼No Diplomacy (@Chetana_CND) April 9, 2022

For the uninitiated, Munawar grabbed headlines last year after he got arrested for making some controversial remarks during one of his standup shows.

(Image: @Munawar.faruqui/Instagram)