'Lock Upp': Netizens React As Players Of Kangana's Show Fail To Name India's President

Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp is currently among the most viewed shows in which she is playing the host. During a recent task in the reality show, the contestants were asked some questions and some of them couldn't answer the simplest ones. One such question included the name of the President of India, but four of the contestants, namely Payal Rohatgi, Poonam Pandey, Sara Khan and Nisha Rawal, could not answer it correctly.

Soon after that, netizens started strolling the contestants for not knowing the basics. Payal Rohatgi, who claims to have a deep political knowledge, ended up getting trolled for the same. She even failed to answer a question about the word limit on Twitter, which is 280 but Payal said that it's 140.

Netizens trolled the contestants over the same as one wrote, "Payal rohatgi frequently expresses her views on political issues, but she has no idea who is the president of India", another one tweeted, "Everyday she wakes up with her camera & brain to make videos & teach everyone Indianism but she don't know India's President Name, National Sweet name etc . "Payal Rohatgi Thanks to Munawar , atleast he knows India more".

Another one quipped, Who all are watching #LockUpp Some great contestants who don't even know Who is currently President of India? Who was founder of Azad hind fauj That too coming from people who preach #Nationalism to others #payalrohatgi". A user, who also mentioned Poonam Pandey in his tweet, wrote, "#payalrohatgi and #PoonamPandey wanted to lead the team and they couldn’t even answer basic questions like the President of India. And then they say we don’t get opportunities #LockUpp".

Recently, on the premiere day of Lock Upp, host Kangana Ranaut and contestant Payal Rohatgi were seen exchanging some heated words. As a format of the show, every contestant has to go through a media trial where they will be asked questions about the controversial things they have done in the past. During one such questioning, Payal Rohatgi was heard citing Kangana as an example as she was accused of being a parasite. The duo was then seen engaging in a battle of words.

