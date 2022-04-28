Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi Says 'Can't Get Pregnant', Tears Up Revealing Failed IVF Attempts

Lock Upp contestant Payal Rohatgi in the previous episode reunited with longtime beau and Indian wrestler Sangram Singh. During the episode, Singh announced the couple's wedding month to be July 2022. Now, in the latest promo of the Kangana Ranaut show, Payal Rohatgi opened up about her difficulty with pregnancy. Sharing her ordeal, the contestant added that she has opted for IVF, however, unfortunately, it hasn't borne any good results for her and her boyfriend Sangram Singh.

Payal Rohatgi's emotional confession

In the new promo, Payal Rohatgi can be seen coming up to face the camera to make her emotional confession. The Lock Upp prisoner said, 'I can't get pregnant' as she broke down while sharing her problem. Rohatgi added that it's her greatest wish to give birth, however, it's been 4-5 years that she hasn't succeeded at it. Moreover, she also revealed being called 'baanjh' (barren) as she choked up while confessing.

Rohatgi revealed that her boyfriend Sangram Singh loves kids and she wants to give him that happiness. She said, "I just want to say something. Bahut mann karta hai (I really feel like), I should have kids. But I can't get pregnant. We are trying since 4-5 years to have kids, I tried IVF, nahi ho raha (but it doesn't happen). And once a troll called me ‘baanjh (barren)’. I feel sad for Sangram because he loves kids, I can't have kids, he deserves to have his own kids."

The contestant also opened up about her issues with other prisoners stating that she almost zones out when people around her talk about pregnancy. According to her, she has also told her beau to get married to a woman who can give him a child. She added, “Everybody has problems, no one sits just like that for 12 years. People say, 'When you become a mother…', I zone out at that time. Sangram says, ‘I want a mad child like you’. I said, ‘I can't give you, don’t get married to me, get married to a girl who can give you a child.'"

The Kangana Ranaut hosted show gets telecasted every day at 10.30 pm on AltBalaji and MX Player. Moreover, 24×7 Live updates of the show are also available on the aforementioned OTT platforms.

Image: Instagram/@altbalaji