'Lock Upp': Saisha Shinde & Payal Rohatgi Share Secrets With Kangana On Judgement Day

Kangana Ranaut headlined TV reality show Lock Upp is finally heading towards its Finale. As the show is about to come to an end, the previous episode witnessed Prince Narula becoming the third finalist. This came a few days after Shivam Sharma and Munawar Faruqui were announced as the show's first and second finalists respectively.

Now, on Judgement Day, Lock Upp contestants Payal Rohatgi and Saisha Shinde will be seen revealing their secrets in front of the host Kangana Ranaut for one last time.

Taking to its Instagram handle, Alt Balaji has shared a promo video of the forthcoming judgement day in which the Manikarnika actor asks Payal Rohatgi and Saisha Shinde to reveal their secrets for the one last time. The promo sees Saisha admitting that she was sexually involved with a designer. She said,

"I have never spoken about this before. There is this one favourite designer of mine. When I met him, I was enamoured by him. He called me to his hotel room. I hugged him, and of course, we had s**. He did that with 7-8 boys".

Payal Rohatgi opens up about her 'love angle' in past

On the other hand, Payal Rohatgi opened up about being in a relationship in which she got addicted to alcohol and indulged in self-harm. Soon after that, she broke down and said, "There was this love angle, which was very detrimental in my personal life. Got heavily into drinking. I used to drink for 48 hours. I used to be on prescribed drugs. I used to be suicidal. I have tried to cut my hands." Currently, Payal is in a long term relationship with wrestler Sangram Singh who recently appeared on Lock Upp and revealed that he and Payal will be soon tying the knot in July this year.

Recently, Payal even confessed that she can't conceive and she and her fiance Sangram Singh have been trying to have kids for the last 4-5 years, adding nothing worked. The 37-year-old said, "I just want to say something. Bahut mann karta hai (I really feel like), I should have kids. But I can't get pregnant. We are trying for 4-5 years to have kids, I tried IVF, nahi ho raha (but it doesn't happen)."

