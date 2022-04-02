'Lock Upp': Saisha Shinde Apologises To Host Kangana Ranaut For 'disrespectful' Behaviour

Kangana Ranaut's reality show, Lock Upp, has viewers glued to their screens with its interesting format and gripping twists. Recently, contestant Chetan Hansraj was eliminated from the show, post which designer Saisha Shinde made her exit from Lock Upp due to disrespectful behaviour towards host Kangana Ranaut.

Now, the fashion enthusiast has taken to social media to tender an apology for her misbehaviour, thereby requesting the makers to take her back in the show.

Saisha Shinde apologises to Kangana Ranaut

After her untimely eviction, Saisha took to Instagram to post a series of photos of Kangana Ranaut. While doing so, she penned a lengthy note as she reflected on her mistakes. Shinde wrote, "This show for me has been life-changing and I don’t want to leave the show the way I have. Disrespectful attitude is just not acceptable and my being the way I was to Kangana was uncalled for. She has always given pure advice and direction and I truly hope she finds it in her heart to accept my apology and takes me back on the show that I HOPE TO WIN (sic)".

Further, she praised the Queen actor and added, "Kangana knows the struggle of being an opinionated woman and for that, I knew she would always support me as she is the voice to many who are voiceless, so to Kangana and her fans this is a heartfelt apology".

Read Saisha Shinde's full apology letter below:

To Kangana

Each judgement day all I wanted was to make you laugh and enjoy the show as much as I was enjoying it .. the day that you burst out laughing on the Holi judgement day I felt I know what I want! And that was all I wanted! But eventually, I ended up disrespecting you … and for that, I’m sorry cause all I wanted was to be a version of you as you had said right in the beginning that the winner of the show should be a reflection of YOU.

My mom has always taught me to accept when you are wrong and don’t feel shy to ask for forgiveness .. cause asking for an apology only makes you learn from your mistakes!

I hope you bring me back on the show and let me show you what I’m truly capable of …

Lots of love

Saisha

What happened between Kangana and Saisha?

During a verbal fit, Saisha disrespected Ranaut. She refused to apologise to the Manikarnika star on the show and was thus shown her way out by the makers. Saisha said, “If you want me to apologise to you, I can't because I don't think I'm wrong, if there're contestants, there's host (sic)".

When Kangana confronted her stating that there are many in the industry who'd like to replace her, Saisha replied, "You can bring them here then".

(Image: @kanganaranaut/@officialsaishashinde/Instagram)