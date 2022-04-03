In a surprising turn of events, Saisha Shinde who was recently evicted from Lock Upp for 'disrepectful' behaviour towards host Kangana Ranaut has returned to the reality show. It so happened, that Shinde penned a lengthy note of apology to the Queen actor via social media. Post this, the makers decided to accept her back in the show.

Saisha Shinde returns to Lock Upp

In a promo video shared by the makers, Saisha Shinde can be seen grooving to the iconic Hindi song Bole Chudiyan as she made her way inside the prison of Kangana Ranaut. All her fellow prison mates rejoiced upon watching her return. Even host Kangana Ranaut appeared to have forgotten her misdemeanour towards her and accepted her back with a contagious smile on her face. Watch the promo clip below:

Saisha Shinde's Eviction

During a verbal fit, Saisha disrespected Ranaut and further refused to apologise to the Manikarnika star and was thus, shown her way out by the makers. Saisha said, “If you want me to apologise to you, I can't because I don't think I'm wrong, if there're contestants, there's host (sic)". Responding to the same when Kangana highlighted that many in the industry might want to replace her. Saisha added, "You can bring them here then".

After the eviction, Saisha took to Instagram to pen a lengthy letter of apology as she reflected on her mistakes. "This show for me has been life-changing and I don’t want to leave the show the way I have. Disrespectful attitude is just not acceptable and my being the way I was to Kangana was uncalled for. She has always given pure advice and direction and I truly hope she finds it in her heart to accept my apology and takes me back on the show that I HOPE TO WIN (sic)," said Shinde.

To Kangana

Each judgement day all I wanted was to make you laugh and enjoy the show as much as I was enjoying it .. the day that you burst out laughing on the Holi judgement day I felt I know what I want! And that was all I wanted! But eventually, I ended up disrespecting you … and for that, I’m sorry cause all I wanted was to be a version of you as you had said right in the beginning that the winner of the show should be a reflection of YOU.

My mom has always taught me to accept when you are wrong and don’t feel shy to ask for forgiveness .. cause asking for an apology only makes you learn from your mistakes!

I hope you bring me back on the show and let me show you what I’m truly capable of …

Lots of love

Saisha

Image: Instagram/@altbalaji/@officialsaishashinde