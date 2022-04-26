Payal Rohatgi is currently garnering fame and praises for her appearance in Kangana Ranaut's reality show, Lock Upp. Recently, Rohatgi dominated the headlines after she expressed how she was not able to marry her longtime beau and Indian wrestler, Sangram Singh. Soon after the episode got aired on television, Sangram Singh reacted and said that they will be getting married in July.

Now, in a promo video of the upcoming episode of Lock Upp, shared by AltBalaji, Sangram will make a guest appearance in the jail to meet his girlfriend Payal Rohatgi.

Sangram Singh proposes Payal Rohatgi in 'Lock Upp'

In the promo video shared by AltBalaji, Sangram Singh proposed to his ladylove asking the latter to marry him after Lock Upp. He could be heard saying, "Half of the Lock Upp co-contestants will come as ‘ladkiwala (from bride's side)’ and the other half as ‘ladkewala (from groom's side)", adding, "Yeh Lock Upp khatam kar lo phir hum shaadi karenge (Finish the show and then we will get married)." Soon after this, Payal asked him, "Are you sure? Are you? Haan?" Watch the video here:

The Indian wrestler then said, "Itni dhaakad, itni strong, itni independent or itni mazboot ladki ko bhaiyya chodna nahi chahta hun. Main iske sath poori zindagi Lock in hona chahta hun (I don’t want to leave a girl who is so strong and independent. I want to get locked in with her for the rest of our lives )."

Last month, Sangram Singh took to his Twitter handle and stated that he will tie the knot with Payal in July. The tweet made by the wrestler read, "Payal is a very good girl. We are equal, every couple thinks and lives in the same manner. We planned for marriage in March but due to our both work commitments, will do it in July near my birthday. God bless all."

More on Lock Upp

Since the Lock Upp got aired on OTT, it became one of the most matched shows so far. The show had recently garnered 300 million views in a very short period of time. The popular contestants on the show include Zeeshan Khan, Vinit Kakar, Mandana Karimi, Azma Fallah, Ali Merchant, Payal Rohatgi, Poonam Pandey, Munawar Faruqui, Kaaranvir Bohra, Saisha Shinde, Shivam Sharma, and Anjali Arora.

Image: Twitter/@LockUPPFeed