'Lock Upp' Teaser Out: Watch Kangana Ranaut Giving Major 'Girl Boss' Vibes In New TV Show

After showcasing her acting prowess in a series of blockbuster films, actor Kangana Ranaut is foraying into the digital space as a host with Ekta Kapoor’s new reality show Lock Upp. After piquing fans' curiosity with posters from the reality show, the actor has now dropped its teaser showcasing her 'boss lady' avatar. Dressed in a gorgeous black dress, Kangana makes an entry by talking about her controversy-ridden life, from nepotism to FIRs. She further calls out people who made her life a "24x7 reality show".

The actor further teased the show by quipping how she'll keep under her watch 16 controversial celebrities, who'll have to accept her rules. The show is set to premiere from February 27 onwards on Alt Balaji as well as MX Player.

Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp teaser out

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, February 11, the Thalaivii star shared the minute-long clip and wrote, "Mera jail hai aisa, na chalegi bhaigiri na papa ka paisa! Get ready for #LockUpp streaming FREE from 27th Feb on @mxplayer and @altbalaji

Trailer out on 16th Feb." Take a look.

As per reports, the show's premise will revolve around 16 contestants who will be locked up in two different jails for 72 days and will have to follow orders of host Kangana, who will also act as a jailer. The contestants will have to struggle to gather basic amenities, with the voting powers split into two among the audiences and Ranaut. While viewers will have 50% of voting power, Ranaut will hold a pertinent position with 50% of voting power all to herself.

As per a report by Bollywood Life, actor/singer Shehnaaz Gill is confirmed to be one of the contestants on the show. Celebrities like Poonam Pandey, Anushka Sen, and Chetan Bhagat were also expected to be a part of the show.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KANGANARANAUT)