'Lock Upp' Trailer: Kangana Ranaut Details Format Of Unique Reality Show As Host; Watch

Actor Kangana Ranaut is all set to embark on a new journey as she gears up to make her OTT debut with Ekta Kapoor’s new reality show Lock Upp. The actor took to her social media account on Wednesday and gave fans a glimpse into what they can expect from the upcoming show. She also introduced the format of the show as she was seen dazzling in a gold blazer and trousers set.

Lock Upp trailer

Kangana Ranaut will make her OTT debut as she gears up to host the Ekta Kapoor reality show. The actor is seen sitting on a royal red throne, that is placed in jail. Jail cells can be seen on either side of her and she begins to explain what Lock Upp is all about. She assured viewers that the 'controversial contestants' in the show will have a tough time and it will be no less than living a nightmare. Kangana Ranaut also announced that the Lock Upp release date was scheduled for February 27, 2022, and would air on ALT Balaji and MX Player.

Watch the Lock Upp trailer here

Although the Lock Upp contestants were not revealed, there were glimpses of individuals in orange jumpsuits and handcuffs, but their faces were covered with a black cloth, not disclosing their identity. They were also seen turning in all their possessions, including cell phones, lipsticks, rings and more, and were handed an orange jumpsuit, slippers, soap, a toothbrush and toothpaste in exchange. She also hinted that contestants will be paired up with people they cannot stand and will be handcuffed to each other, making it an entertaining watch for the audience. The contestants will also have to reveal their secrets in public, to avoid getting eliminated.