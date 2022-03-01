Last Updated:

Lock Upp Twitter Review: Fans Hail Casting Of Kangana Ranaut's Show Better Than Bigg Boss

TV czarina Ekta Kapoor’s reality show 'Lock Upp' which created a lot of buzz among the fans ever since it was announced, is set to be a success among fans.

 TV czarina Ekta Kapoor’s reality show Lock Upp had created a lot of buzz among the fans ever since it was announced. The show hosted by actor Kangana Rananut shows 13 contestants locked inside the jail and the Tanu Weds Manu actor plays the jailer in the show. After receiving several hiccups, the show started streaming on AtlBalaji and it seems that fans are quite impressed with the reality show. 
 
The reality show is being bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and its format will be quite similar to the show Bigg Boss, but it will be more fierce and different than other reality shows. The first contestant to be announced was TV actor Nisha Rawal who was in news for an alleged spat with her estranged husband Karan Mehra. The second contestant was a controversial actor and model Poonam Pandey, followed by comedian Munawar Faruqui, Indian female wrestler Babita Phogat and TV actor Karanvir Bora.

Lock Upp Twitter review 

Even after facing legal trouble with the show, Ekta Kapoor emerged victoriously and the show was released on February 27. Now, fans who were excited to watch Kangana in her fierce avatar took to Twitter and expressed their views on the first episode. One of the fans wrote, “Just saw the first episode of #LockUppWithKangana! #LockUpp I guess it's gonna be entertaining, the concept so far is quite good!.” Another user shared a video of contestant Munawar Rana from the show and wrote, “He started entertainment just after entering in #LockUpp…Sach an entertainer he is.” A third user shared an opening video of the reality show with Kangana Ranaut and wrote, “Start of a something iconic.” Another user wrote, “Undoubtedly, Casting of #LockUpp is far better than recent seasons of #BiggBoss. Boss lady Ekta Kapoor & co. have done a great job.” 

Meanwhile, the show will also have a celebrity jailor and the contestants will have to struggle to have basic amenities. The audience will have 50% of voting power; however, Ranaut will dominate her position on the show with 50% of voting power all to herself.

