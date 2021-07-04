Loki Episode 5 Release Date In India: What Time Will The Episode Release India?

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has kicked started its phase four in full swing. Marvel's latest show Loki featuring Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief has been receiving praises from critics and audiences alike. Viewers are left enthralled by the show's plot and are awaiting Loki's latest episode. Read on to know Loki episode 5 release date in India.

Loki episode 5 release date in India

Loki's first episode aired on June 9 2021, and the 5th episode of the show will release in India on July 7. Indian viewers can watch the show on Disney+Hotstar. Set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe the show shares sequence with the films of the franchise and takes place after the events of the movie Avengers: Endgame, in which an alternate version of Loki created a new timeline. The show has been garnering positive responses, particularly for the performances, music, and visuals, season 2 of the show was confirmed by the makers. Like it's preceded The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki will also have 6 episodes with a run time of 42-54 minutes.

Loki episode 5 release time in India

Like the preceding four episodes, the next episode of Loki will also release at 12:01 am PT, 3:01 am ET, and 8:01 am GMT on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. New episodes are released worldwide at the same time. Here is Loki episode 5 release time in various time zones:

Central time: 2.01 am on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

Eastern time: 3.01 am on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

British time: 8.01 am on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

Central European time: 9.01 am on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

India time: 12:31 pm on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

Australia time: 4:31 pm on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

Loki's latest episode update

Episode 4 of Loki saw Lamentis-1 getting destroyed and Loki and Sylvie having a romantic moment that generates a different branched timeline and alerts the TVA, conceding for their rescue and arrest. In the mid-credits scene, Loki who was stuck in a time loop created by Mobius awakens in a post-apocalyptic New York City and finds several other Loki variants.

IMAGE: LOKI OFFICIAL/TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.